Former Fardec staff arrested in Bohol

A FORMER staff of the Central Visayas Farmers’ Development Center (Fardec) and current barangay councilor of Barangay Poblacion, Trinidad, Bohol, was arrested by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Bohol Provincial Field Unit at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Purok 2, Barangay Poblacion, Talibon town, Bohol.

Carmilo Tabada, 56, was arrested for violation of the Republic Act (RA) 10168, or the Terrorism Financing Prevention Act of 2012. The warrant of arrest, dated Dec. 19, 2025, was issued by Judge Van Russel Inopiquez of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 74 in Cebu City. The court has granted bail in the amount of P200,000 for his

temporary liberty.

The case was first heard by RTC Branch 101 in Talibon, but the court dismissed it, saying it had no jurisdiction.

On Nov. 27, 2024, the CIDG refiled the complaint against Tabada with the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office, for violation of Section 8 of RA 10168. The case was subsequently filed with RTC Branch 74 in Cebu City.

After the case was filed and the warrant of arrest was issued, the CIDG immediately organized an operating and tracker team to locate the accused, which eventually led to his arrest.

“Same case”

Tabada’s arrest was part of the CIDG’s Oplan Pagtugis, a flagship program targeting individuals wanted by the law who have outstanding warrants of arrest.

Human rights group Karapatan Central Visayas, in a statement, said “the same financing terrorism case used as the basis for his arrest had already been filed earlier this year and was subsequently dismissed by a Bohol court for lack of jurisdiction.”

“Carmilo Tabada’s work with Fardec and his role as an elected barangay official reflect his commitment to serving farmers and rural communities. His arrest is not an isolated incident but part of a broader campaign to criminalize development work, humanitarian assistance, and legitimate political participation,” the

group added.

Tabada is currently under the custody of the CIDG 7 custodial facility and is scheduled to be presented before the court. / AYB