Former finance chief Diokno completes monetary board

FORMER Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has been appointed as a full-time Member of the Monetary Board (MBM) for a six-year term effective Jan. 15, 2024, after having served as chief of the Department of Finance.

Diokno continues his service at the MB after chairing it as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor from March 2019 to June 2022 and representing the government sector as an ex-officio MBM when he was Finance Secretary from July 2022 to January 2024.

He completes the MB which has seven members.

The MB is headed by BSP Gov. Eli Remolona Jr. as chairman. The other MBMs are V. Bruce J. Tolentino, Anita Linda R. Aquino, Romeo L. Bernardo, Rosalia V. De Leon, and a member of the Cabinet designated by the President.

MBM Diokno took over as BSP governor in March 2019 with the passing of then BSP Gov. Nestor Espenilla Jr.