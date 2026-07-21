Former Kapuso actor shares coming out story

FORMER Sparkle contract artist James Graham, 19, has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

He said he never intended to make his coming out public, but someone reposted his TikTok video on Sunday showing him dressed in feminine clothing while lip-syncing to Ace of Base’s song “The Sign.”

The video carried the message, “Start the new life you always wanted,” while the caption read: “You don’t have to be scared anymore. People will judge you regardless of who you are, so just live your life to the fullest. Do it out of kindness, not fear or hate. Don’t let people dictate how you live your life.”

In an interview with Pep.ph, James admitted that even he was shocked by how the video spread.

“I’m still in shock because the account where I’ve been showing the real me was initially just for me and my close friends who knew who I actually was. I never expected it to blow up all of a sudden,” he said.

He added: “I came out to my friends and family around May. I was so scared, but the reason why I came out was because I got tired of pretending to be someone I’m not. I’m tired of pleasing everyone and trying so hard to force myself into a standard they expect me to be.”

The actor shared that he had always been gentle and soft-spoken since he was a child. Because of this, directors would often tell him, “Straighten yourself up. You’re too soft.”

He also recalled: “I believe I was nine years old when I started realizing I was different, but I never told anyone up until I was 16.”

Although he never planned for his coming out to happen this way, James said he now feels lighter because of the positive response from his fans.

“I never expected it to be positive. I was always scared about what people might think. But now that I’m looking back at it, I wish I would’ve done it sooner. But, hey, better late than never.”

James was part of the cast of the 2023 Kapuso primetime series “Royal Blood.” He also appeared in “Wish Ko Lang,” “Widows’ War,” “Makiling,” “Pepito Manaloto” and “Family Feud.”/ TRC