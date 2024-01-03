Former NBA All-Star Howard to anchor Strong Group squad

FORMER NBA All-Star big man Dwight Howard will lead a powerhouse Strong Group squad that will represent the Philippines in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship from Jan. 19 to 28, 2023.

Howard, 38, is a decorated NBA veteran who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. An eight-time All-Star and member of the All-NBA team, he will join forces with several former NBA players like Andray Blatche and Andre Roberson to reinforce the team owned by Frank Lao.

Howard is no stranger to Asian basketball, as he previously played in Taiwan’s T1 League, suiting up for the Taoyuan Leopards. He remains committed to returning to the NBA and even worked out for the Golden State Warriors a few months ago.

Also set to play for the Strong Group contingent is La Salle standout Kevin Quiambao, who is coming off an MVP and title campaign in the UAAP, and University of the Philippines ace JD Cagulangan.