Former OFW nabbed for ‘raping’ stepdaughter

A 32-YEAR-OLD former Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who currently works as a home-based virtual assistant was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) after being accused of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

His abuses came to light after the victim, a ninth grader, reportedly told her classmates about what he did to her.

The NBI 7 said a concerned citizen who introduced as the victim’s classmate went to their office last July 16 to report the incident.

The NBI 7 agents then conducted an entrapment operation and eventually arrested the suspect, only known as Johnny, in his residence in Talisay City, Cebu, on July 26, 2024.

In addition to being sexually molested since she was eight years old, the girl told her classmates that the suspect also physically assaulted her and threatened her not to report the incident to the authorities.

The last rape incident allegedly took place around 2 a.m. on July 26 or 30 minutes prior to the arrival of the authorities.

“(Ang biktima) had no second thoughts in being rescued, she was very relieved that help finally came which evaded her for the past five years and she begged that her stepfather get arrested to stop the abuses perpetrated against her," according to the NBI 7 on Tuesday, July 30.

It was also on Tuesday when the victim celebrated her birthday.

Charges for breaking Republic Acts 8353 and 11648 or statutory rape have already been filed against the suspect. (ANV, TPT)