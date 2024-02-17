Former Olympian Suarez faces Lebron in Texas

FORMER Olympian Charly Suarez gets a career-defining fight as he takes on highly-touted prospect Henry Lebron on April 13, 2024 in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA.

At 35, time isn’t on Suarez’s side and he’ll be hoping to fight for a world title soon. A win over a promising prospect like Lebron should be enough to boost his chances of a world title shot.

After ending his storied amatuer career, Suarez turned pro in 2019.

Suarez had a solid run in 2022 with wins over solid Pinoy fighters in Tom June Mangubat and Marjohn Yap.

It was in 2023 that he had a breakout year. He fought world-rated Paul Fleming for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Inter-Continental, the World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian and the International Boxing Organization (IBO) Inter-Continental super featherweight belts in Australia. Suarez had his talent in full display and stopped Fleming in the 12th round.

Suarez followed up that win with a Yohan Vasquez in his US debut.

Suarez is rated No. 7 by the IBF and No. 17 by the WBC.

On the other hand, Lebron has been touted as one of the future stars from Puerto Rico.

The 26-year-old logged two wins last year, outclassing Carlos Ramos with a unanimous decision and defeated William Foster III by majority decision.

Lebron is ranked No. 6 by the IBF and No. 32 by the WBC.

Suarez is 16-0 with nine knockouts, while Lebron is 19-0 with 10 knockouts.