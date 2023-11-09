Former owners of car in viral ‘reckless driving’ video deny involvement

In response to a show cause order, LTO 7 took action on November 3 by summoning the two drivers after the video of the incident gained popularity on social media.

During the hearing held on Wednesday, the first owner, represented by his wife, said the car had been sold to another person.

But based on the initial investigation conducted by the agency's operations division, it was discovered that the car had been sold again to another person. The second owner also appeared at the hearing.

The land traffic authority said they would conduct further investigation to identify the new owner caught in the viral video.

LTO 7 Director Glen Galario, in a separate interview with SunStar Cebu, advised the public that when selling a vehicle, legal documents should be processed.

"When you sell your vehicle, you need to present a deed of sale to the LTO there," he said, adding this should be done so that a new certificate of registration will be given to the new owner.

He said that in instances like this, the person held accountable initially is the registered owner of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the delivery truck was accompanied by the company's legal counsel, who mentioned that the driver was under immediate suspension following the viral video.

In his defense, the driver, while acknowledging that he was wrong, explained that he acted out of "bugso ng damdamin" (surge of emotions).

He added that he reacted heatedly after the private car owner honked at him.

As to the penalty, LTO 7 has yet to determine administrative actions while the investigation continues. A resolution is expected to be issued within two days to a week.

For now, the truck driver was required to surrender his driver's license and was ordered to provide a written explanation of the incident.

The other party was also asked to provide a clarificatory letter explaining why they should not be held liable since they no longer own the car.

Galario issued a stern warning to motorists, emphasizing the importance of always following traffic rules.

In addition to traffic enforcement, vigilant netizens would be watching for any traffic violations, he said. (KJF)