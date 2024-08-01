Former police asset shot dead in Toledo City

A FORMER police asset was shot and killed at 3:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, in Sitio Cadigay Apid, Barangay Cantabaco, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

Fritz Bacatan Cabungcal, the 35-year-old victim with live-in partner from Barangay Don Andres Soriano Lutopan, Toledo City, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police Senior Master Sergeant Ramonito Canasa, investigator of Toledo City Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the incident took place in a dimly-lit and remote area.

The authorities did not rule out the possibility that the occurrence was connected to the victim’s previous status as a police asset. (GPL, TPT)