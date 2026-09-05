Former Sampaguita star Jean Lopez dies at 86

FORMER Sampaguita actress Jean Lopez passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.

Her daughter, Barbi Castellvi, confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

“My sweet mommy is gone. My first love, my first teacher, my first protector has gone on to the next party. Sept. 1st 2026 was the worst day of my life. She was the best mother and I was privileged to be her daughter. She went suddenly, quickly, softly and unexpected. I will try my best to go on because I know she would want that. She lived an iconic unique life.”

Another daughter, Billie Jean, said that she and her father were praying when her mother suddenly took her last breath.

“She was praying with my Dad and suddenly gasped her last breath right before the rosary.”

Some of Jean Lopez’s films include “Ang Magkakapitbahay” (1960), “Dobol Trobol” (1960), “Operetang Sampay-Bakod” (1961), “Kandidatong Pulpol” (1961), “Eca Babagot” (1961), “Si Lucio at Si Miguel” (1962), “Tanzan the Mighty” (1962), “Susanang Daldal” (1962), “Detektib Kalog” (1963), “Mga Batang Iskwater” (1964), “Mga Batang Turista” (1965), “The Sound of Buwisit” (1965), “Inday ng Buhay Ko” (1966), “Ito ang Dahilan” (1966), “Together Again” (1967), “Ayos na Darling” (1968) and “Let’s Do It: The Las Vegas Way” (1970).

Jean married fellow actor Romano Castellvi in 1969. However, they eventually left show business and migrated to Toronto, Canada. / TRC S