Former SunStar Cebu EIC Nini Cabaero among 2023 ‘Glory Awards’ recipients

MARIA Lourdes “Nini” Cabaero, former director of content at SunStar’s integrated digital newsroom and former editor-in-chief of SunStar Cebu, is one of five recipients of the 2023 Gawad Gloria Feliciano, or “Glory Awards,” a community journalism award.

The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UPCMC) posted the results through a press release on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Cabaero is a pioneer and advocate of digital transformation initiatives in Philippine community journalism.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from UPCMC and a Master’s degree in Journalism from the Ateneo de Manila University, where she also taught news management. She was a Sandra Burton–Nieman Fellow, spending an academic year at Harvard University from 2013 to 2014. She took courses at the Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Even if she had already retired from full-time work, Cabaero actively pursued journalism in a different capacity as a consultant-resource speaker on print integration and website newsrooms, online audience measurement, and strategies for managing a digital transition. Currently, she is also among SunStar Cebu’s columnists.

Cabaero is also a prime mover of the Movement for the Safety and Welfare of Women Journalists (We-Move). In Cebu, she is part of Stet, the organization of women in Cebu media.

In a chat message with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Cabaero said she did not expect to receive the recognition.

“I did not expect this. It’s been decades since I graduated from UP Diliman, and I never expected the alumni to think of me. It came as a surprise. This award is also a recognition of the transformation of community media from traditional to digital,” said Cabaero.

Malou Choa-Fagar, president of the UPCMC Alumni Association, which administers the alumni recognition program, said seven jurors voted for them based on the excellence and impact of their work in various mass communication and allied fields.

This year’s Glory Awards jury of peers was composed of former UPCMC dean and communication research professor Dr. Elena Pernia; 2021 Glory Awardee for Corporate Communication Marlu Balmaceda; OneNews anchor and 2017 Glory Awardee for Journalism Roby Alampay; GMA News Senior Consultant and 2018 Glory Awardee for Broadcast Journalism Grace de la Peña-Reyes; UP Vice President for Public Affairs and former UPCMC dean Dr. Roland Tolentino; UP Broadcast Communication and Media Studies professor Dr. Daphne Tatiana Tolentino-Canlas; and former ABS-CBN and CNN Philippines news director Jing Magsaysay, who represents the family of Dr. Gloria Feliciano, the founding dean from 1965 to 1985 of UP’s mass communication program, in whose award’s name was dedicated.

The 7th annual Glory Awards will be presented during the UPCMC Alumni Homecoming on Nov. 11, 2023, at the UP Film Institute in UP Diliman.

Other winners were ABS CBN News Digital executive director and former Philippine Star and Philippine Daily Inquirer journalist Lynda Jumilla-Abalos; Award-winning and International Filmmaker-cinematographer Marty Escobar; 2022 Catholic Mass Media Award for Best Public Service Program awardee, lawyer, and UP College of Law Professor Rowie Morales, and one of the country’s foremost multilingual literary writers Doods Santos. (HIC/With PR)