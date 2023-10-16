Former USC president Fr. Rod Salazar dies at 76

FORMER University of San Carlos president Fr. Roderick C. Salazar Jr., SVD, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023, the Societas Verbi Divini (SVD)-Philippines and University of San Carlos (USC), among other organizations, announced Monday.

He was 76 years old.

“The Society of the Divine Word Philippines sadly announces the passing of Fr. Roderick Salazar Jr., SVD, today, October 16, 2023. May he rest in peace,” said the SVD-Philippines in its Facebook page.

This was also confirmed by the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) as it offered condolences to the SVD community and the family of its former chairman.

CEAP described Fr. Salazar as a “2020 CEAP Pro Deo et Patria Awardee and longest-serving CEAP president (17 years).”

The USC and the entire Carolinian community also mourned Fr. Salazar’s passing, saying he has been considered “a pillar of the institution who dedicated his life in the service of the Carolinian community, both here and abroad.”

“He is a true servant leader whose vision propelled the University to greater heights. His compassion is still warmly felt by those whose lives he has touched and changed for the better,” it said in a statement posted Monday evening, October 16.

Known to people as Fr. Rod, he served as president of the USC for four terms.

“Fr. Salazar served as the university president for two consecutive three-year terms from 1987 to 1993, and then again from 2002 to 2008. He first served in the administration of Fr. Margarito Alingasa as his vice president for Administration,” said the USC.

It added that Fr. Salazar was an “excellent communicator and is widely known for his distinct British accent. He is well-loved by alumni associations all over the world for his speeches and homilies.”

“In his four terms as president, Fr. Rod oversaw a massive building phase in Talamban Campus which includes the Robert Hoeppener Building, the SAFAD Building, the University Stadium, the Michael Richartz Conference Center, and the Ernest Hoerdemann Building. He was also responsible for USC’s first website as well as the publication of the authoritative historical account of the University, a book authored by National Artist Dr. Resil B. Mojares, Dr. Erlinda K. Alburo, and Dr. Jose Eleazar Bersales entitled University of San Carlos: A Commemorative History,” the USC said.

Fr. Salazar was also the spiritual director of the SVD Mission Lay Associates. He was born in Legazpi City in Albay on July 15, 1947. He was the third child of Dr. Rodrigo Enriquez Salazar Sr. and Salvacion Meneses Crisol. He entered Christ the King Mission Seminary and then the Divine Word Seminary in Tagaytay, where he finished his Master in Philosophy. He was ordained priest on June 21, 1974.

He was also the chairman of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (Cocopea), Board of Trustees of Holy Name University of Tagbilaran, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Scholastica's Academy-Cebu, Divine Word University of Tacloban, SVD Social Communication Commission-Southern Province, and Cebu Archdiocesan Commission on Education.

He was also the education chairman of the First Asian Bishops’ Conference. (LMY)