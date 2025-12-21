Former VP de Castro undergoes surgery

The family of veteran newscaster Noli de Castro confirmed that he recently underwent surgery.

According to a Facebook post by his daughter, Kat de Castro, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, the operation was successful.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed, messaged and called. Dad’s OK,” Kat shared.

No details were disclosed regarding the type of surgery performed on the 76-year-old broadcaster.

De Castro, popularly known as “Kabayan,” was last seen anchoring TV Patrol on Nov. 7, 2025. Earlier this year, he was also absent from television for several weeks due to an illness related to his nervous system. / TRC S