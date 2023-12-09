Former world champ Magsayo faces Avelar Dec. 10

EX-WORLD Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight king Mark Magsayo looks to bounce back from back-to-back defeats on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 (PH time), as he locks horns with Mexican Isaac Avelar in an eight-round fight at the Infinite Reality Studio in Long Beach, California.

Magsayo makes his super featherweight debut after deciding to move up in weight following two straight defeats.

The 28-year-old Magsayo lost to Rey Vargas by split decision in the first defense of his WBC featherweight strap last year in San Antonio, Texas. Earlier this year, Magsayo was totally outclassed by Brandon Figueroa via a lopsided unanimous decision in an interim WBC featherweight title bout in Ontario, California.

Magsayo is ranked No. 6 by the WBC in the super featherweight division. The current WBC super featherweight champion is O’Shaquie Foster.

Meanwhile, Avelar is looking to score a huge upset against a former world champion like Magsayo. He dropped four of his last five contests and is coming off an eighth-round technical knockout loss to unbeaten Mexican prospect Carlos Arteaga.

The 26-year-old Avelar has shared the ring with some of the best in his division, the likes of former world champions Stephen Fulton and Hector Luis Garcia.

Magsayo has no problems making the contracted weight and tipped off the scales at 130.7 pounds, while Avelar weighed-in at 132.4 pounds. The contracted weight limit was supposed to be 131 pounds but both camps have agreed to continue on with the fight despite Avelar being overweight.

Magsayo is 24-2 with 16 knockouts, while Avelar is 17-6 with 10 knockouts.