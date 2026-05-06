Former ‘Wowowee’ intern claims staff were told not to look at Willie Revillame

A former production intern of the television show Wowowee has gone viral after claiming that staff members were allegedly prohibited from making eye contact with host Willie Revillame.

During a podcast interview uploaded on TikTok, former intern Jiego Perez said employees were instructed not to approach or directly look at Revillame while inside the studio.

“Kapag nasa studio huwag mo siyang lalapitan. Kung magkakasalisi kayo umiwas ka’ng tumingin talaga. Kasi ang mapa-fire yung production supervisor,” Perez claimed.

He also alleged that staff members were discouraged from speaking with Revillame.

Perez said he used to distribute jackets for the show but jokingly criticized the quality of the garment, saying “hindi siya maganda, ang siko lang makapal.”

Some netizens questioned the timing of Perez’s statements amid reports that Revillame’s show Wowowin may return to GMA Network. / TRC S