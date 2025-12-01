Forteza: ‘Single and very happy’

Showbiz reporters took notice of Barbie Forteza arriving solo at the premiere of “KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie.”

In an interview with Pep.ph, the actress was asked if Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake is still dating her, but she did not give a direct answer. She simply said she is “single and always happy.”

Jameson had been her running buddy, and the two were often seen going on dates and watching movies, prompting speculation about their relationship. When pressed further, Forteza shut down the topic.

“It’s terrible! Oh, let’s not talk about it. I’m just single and very happy,” she said.

She added that she has resumed running as part of her exercise routine and is doing it alone, emphasizing again that she has “always been single.”/ TRC S