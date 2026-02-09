Forteza spending Valentine’s Day on her own

Actress Barbie Forteza shared that she will be spending Valentine’s Day on her own this year. Asked about the state of her love life, Forteza said, “My heart is full, and my heart is very happy.”

The GMA actress was among those who attended the 81st birthday celebration of Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo on Jan. 30, 2026.

Following her breakup with actor Jak Roberto and subsequent dating rumors linking her to Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake, Forteza said she is currently choosing to prioritize herself.

Forteza is set to star alongside Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo and Charo Santos in the upcoming film “Until She Remembers,” which opens on Feb. 25. The film is directed by Brillante Mendoza. / TRC S