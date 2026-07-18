Forum: History lessons on hunger, resilience

CEBU has witnessed many disasters throughout the decades, often leaving communities struggling to rebuild.

But history shows that hunger is another equally devastating consequence that comes after the damage.

“We can see that Cebu experienced hunger in times of drought, after a typhoon, or after locust swarms,” said history researcher Ophelynn Cano during a public forum at Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel on July 11, 2026.

The forum, entitled “Baha, Huwaw, Kagutom: Crisis Management in Cebu from Colonial to Modern Times,” brought together researchers and disaster resilience experts to discuss how Cebu has responded to past and modern-day crises.

Consuming “famine foods”

Focusing on disaster-induced hunger during the Cebu colonial period, Cano’s post-graduate research reveals that there is a link between intense weather conditions and hunger.

Her findings revealed that the El Niño that hit the province from 1911 to 1912 led to the destruction of vital crops. In response, common people resorted to consuming “famine foods,” which included taro, cassava and sweet potato.

“Legislation was also a crucial element in mitigating hunger. The colonial government at the time lowered the cost of rice, imported other basic goods and initiated relief drives,” Cano added, stressing that government response was key to Cebu’s survival during disasters.

The looming Super El Niño

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that the ongoing El Niño will intensify to a very strong condition during the last quarter of 2026 and is expected to persist until early 2027.

During this period, drier-than-usual conditions such as droughts and dry spells can occur more often.

According to the weather bureau, Cebu is currently experiencing a dry spell after having three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall.

“We have already issued a memorandum for respective LGUs to establish their respective El Niño task force to plan on how to mitigate its effects,” said Office of Civil Defense 7 Director Joel Mamon, who was one of the panelists during the public forum.

He also stressed that natural hazards, such as El Niño, are everybody’s concern, underscoring that everyone has a duty to enact preventive measures.

Empowering communities

Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officer-in-charge Nagiel Bañacia shared during the forum that capacitating communities with the proper knowledge and behavior change ensures that citizens can adapt to various hazards.

“Disaster resilience is really about community empowerment. Disasters affect everyone, including us responders, so we really have to teachthe public how to prepare,” Bañacia said.

He added that families should be the first social unit where people learn about disaster risk reduction.

While the intense effects of the ongoing El Niño are expected in the latter months of the year, the Cebu Provincial Government is actively addressing food security through its Zero Hunger agenda.

According to the Provincial Government Public Information Office, the Province has started planning community-centered services such as food drives, feeding programs, mobile kitchens and the Zero Hunger Run. / Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu Intern