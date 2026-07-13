Forum: History offers lessons on hunger

CEBU has witnessed many disasters throughout the decades, often leaving communities struggling to rebuild.

But history shows that hunger is another equally devastating consequence that follows in the wake of destruction.

“We can see that Cebu experienced hunger during times of drought, after typhoons, and following locust swarms,” said history researcher Ophelynn Cano during a public forum at Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The forum, titled “Baha, Huwaw, Kagutom: Crisis Management in Cebu from Colonial to Modern Times,” brought together researchers and disaster resilience experts to discuss how Cebu has responded to past and present-day crises.

Focusing on disaster-induced hunger during the colonial period, Cano’s postgraduate research revealed a link between extreme weather conditions and food insecurity.

Her findings showed that the El Niño phenomenon that struck the province from 1911 to 1912 led to the destruction of vital crops. In response, residents resorted to consuming “famine foods,” including taro, cassava, and sweet potato.

“Legislation was also a crucial element in mitigating hunger. The colonial government at the time lowered the cost of rice, imported other basic goods, and initiated relief drives,” Cano added, stressing that government intervention was key to Cebu’s survival during disasters.

The looming Super El Niño

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has warned that the ongoing El Niño will intensify into a very strong event during the last quarter of 2026 and is expected to persist until early 2027.

During this period, drier-than-usual conditions, including droughts and dry spells, are expected to occur more frequently.

According to the weather bureau, Cebu is currently experiencing a dry spell after recording three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall.

“We have already issued a memorandum directing LGUs to establish their respective El Niño task forces and plan measures to mitigate its effects,” said Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-7 Regional Director Joel Mamon, one of the forum’s panelists.

He also stressed that natural hazards such as El Niño are everyone’s concern, underscoring the shared responsibility of preparing for and mitigating their impacts.

Empowering communities

Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Officer-in-Charge Nagiel Bañacia shared during the forum that equipping communities with the proper knowledge and encouraging behavioral change can help citizens adapt to various hazards.

“Disaster resilience is really about community empowerment. Disasters affect everyone, including us responders, so we really have to teach the public how to prepare,” Bañacia said.

He added that families should be the primary social unit where people learn about disaster risk reduction.

Addressing hunger

While the most severe effects of the ongoing El Niño are expected later this year, the Cebu Provincial Government is actively addressing food security through its Zero Hunger agenda.

According to the Cebu Provincial Government Public Information Office, the province has begun planning community-centered initiatives such as food drives, feeding programs, mobile kitchens, and the Zero Hunger Run. (UP Cebu Intern Gabriel Solamo)