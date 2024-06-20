Forum on digital transformation held for Cebu Business Month

THE Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) held a forum titled “Padayon Cebu: Enabling Cebu’s Competitiveness through Digital Transformation and Innovation” on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Seda Ayala Center Cebu Hotel.

The event was in line with the month-long celebration of Cebu Business Month 2024.

Various speakers attended the forum, including Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, secretary director general of Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) Ernesto Perez, director of Government Digital Transformation Bureau June Vincent Manuel Gaudan, and Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco.

The forum aimed to strengthen connections and collaboration with the government and communities, empower businesses to meet the challenges of the dynamic business world, and make Cebu a primary investment destination.

The event also highlighted the signing of a memorandum of agreement between CCCI, Arta, and the National Development Company as they aim to foster a smart city environment by learning how to leverage digital tools to stay competitive and meet evolving market demands. (Elianah Ursal/UP Cebu intern and Kacell Macabare/UP Tacloban intern)