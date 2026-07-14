Foundation grants P2M to 20 scholars

FOR over six decades, the Doña Modesta Gaisano Foundation has stood as a pillar of educational opportunity in Cebu. Celebrating its 63rd year, the foundation continues its monumental annual tradition by granting a collective P2 million to 20 outstanding senior high school graduates who have demonstrated academic excellence.

Each selected Gaisano scholar receives a P100,000 college fund. This contribution represents one of the largest and most enduring private scholarship programs in the nation, directly investing in the future leaders of the community.

The foundation owes its roots to the vision of the Gaisano matriarch’s offspring: Don Stephen S. Gaisano Sr., Don Victor S. Gaisano and Don Henry S. Gaisano.

Today, a new generation of the Gaisano family continues the foundation’s work: Benito Gaisano, chairman; Stephen Gaisano Jr., president; Alex Gaisano, chief executive officer; and board members Peter Gaisano, Edmond Gaisano, Jack Gaisano, Edward Gaisano, John Gaisano Jr., Hans Gaisano and Sally Gaisano.

The 20 exceptional scholars chosen for this program come from a wide range of secondary and tertiary institutions. Some are from Abellana National High School, Bethany Christian School, Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial High School, Cebu Eastern College and Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

Other scholars are enrolled at Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion, Don Bosco Technology Center Inc., Philippine Christian Gospel School, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, Saint Theresa’s College, Seminario Mayor de San Carlos (Faculty of Theology), University of San Carlos, University of San Jose-Recoletos, University of Southern Philippines, University of the Philippines-Cebu and University of the Visayas. / PR