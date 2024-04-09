Foundation to hold cataract, pterygium surgeries in Liloan

THE Eye, Hear Foundation will conduct a medical mission to provide cataract and pterygium surgeries for residents of Liloan, northern Cebu.

This mission is open to everyone. Medical screening will be held at the Pastoral Center of San Fernando Rey church in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan on Sunday, April 21, 2024, starting at 7 a.m.

There is a small fee to cover the cost of lenses and medicine: P3,500 for cataract surgery and P2,000 for Pterygium surgery.

The organizers urged people who will be availing of any of the surgeries to bring water as the weather is expected to be hot.

For inquiries, please contact the Eye, Hear Foundation through Raul Laurente at 09178521620.

This medical mission is an opportunity for those in Liloan who are suffering from cataracts and pterygium and cannot afford surgery. Early detection and treatment of these conditions can help prevent vision loss.