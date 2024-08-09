Foundever plants 37 trees in Palawan

FOUNDEVER, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, partnered with the local government of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan to plant 37 trees as part of the celebration of Pista y ang Cagueban or “Feast of the Forest”.

Twenty-nine Foundever associates participated in the tree planting activity headed by Foundever in Palawan’s senior site director Freda Lou Caguin, senior site director and operations head for Foundever in Malaysia Jen Joloc and directors of Operations Haziel Jovellonas and Irvin Perono.

The longstanding annual event is now in its 33rd year. It was launched in 1991 as a way to preserve forest and marine resources for future generations. / PR