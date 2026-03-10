Four-day work week eyed to save energy

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King-Chan has ordered a feasibility study on implementing a four-day work week at City Hall, following a directive from the Office of the President requiring government agencies to adopt stricter energy conservation measures.

The move comes after Chan issued Memorandum Circular 114 on March 6, 2026, which encourages government offices to reduce energy use.

“I have directed the concerned offices to conduct a two-week assessment of the possible impact of a compressed work schedule,” said Chan.

The mayor assured that frontline health, safety, and disaster response services will remain fully operational even if the measure is adopted.

Chan met with key officials, including City Administrator Danilo Almendras and Human Resource Management and Development Office head Mario Dennis Calvo, to discuss the possibility of adopting a compressed work schedule, stressing the need for a careful review to ensure public services, especially access to basic government services, will not be disrupted.

Fuel monitoring

The City Government will also tighten energy efficiency, water management, and price monitoring measures amid rising global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Chan directed the General Services Office to monitor fuel allocations among departments, National Government agencies, and barangays receiving fuel subsidies to ensure at least a 20-percent reduction in fuel consumption, in line with Memorandum 2026-024 issued on

March 4.

She also reminded government offices to coordinate travel plans to avoid duplicate trips and to strictly observe

fuel-saving practices.

“We are strengthening fuel monitoring and encouraging coordinated travel among offices as part of our commitment,” Chan said.

Overtime work will likewise be prohibited unless prior approval is granted with proper justification. / DPC