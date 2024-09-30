Four major parties unite for 2025

One Cebu

One Cebu nominated Governor Garcia as its candidate for governor. The party also announced its full slate of district representatives and a party-list in the province.

However, Governor Garcia declined to reveal who will be her tandem, but she assured that they will announce their full lineup, including the board members for each district, before the last day of the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) on Oct 8.

Here are the candidates for representatives under the One Cebu Party in the 2025 midterm polls:

* First district — Incumbent Congresswoman Rhea Mae Gullas

* Second district — Incumbent Congressman Edsel Galeos

* Third district — Incumbent Congressman Pablo John Garcia

* Fourth district — Incumbent Congresswoman Janice Salimbangon

* Fifth district — Incumbent Congressman Duke Frasco

* Sixth district — Incumbent Congresswoman Daphne Lagon

* Seventh district — Dr. Peter John Calderon

* Lone District of Mandaue — Incumbent Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon

* Cebu City North District — Incumbent Congresswoman Rachel “Cutie” del Mar

* Lapu-Lapu City — Incumbent Congresswoman Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan

* Ako Bisaya Party-list — Incumbent Congressman Sonny Lagon

Kusug-Panaghiusa

Acting Mayor Garcia told reporters during the convention that Kusug and Panaghiusa will merge for next year’s elections.

Garca said they have yet to complete their slate but said they will announce the lineup soon.

“We are just talking about the finer details,” the acting mayor said.

Garcia has been pushed by his fellow partymates to run as mayor.

He also said Congresswoman del Mar will align with the Kusug Party as their potential Cebu City north district representative.

He explained that he and del Mar share the same goal win terms of serving and providing for the needs of residents.

“We are looking at the last day to file, but in the next few days we will reveal the complete lineup of the candidates of the party,” he said.

Cooperation Agreement

The convention was attended by more than 1,000 members of the One Cebu Party from various towns, component cities and highly urbanized cities in Cebu Island.

Suspended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is part of the Kaabag Party, also expressed his support for the cooperation agreement.

The agreement reads that “the parties share common political goals and aim for the betterment of Cebu as One Island, recognizing the importance of unity and the need for cooperation in the geopolitical landscape of Cebu as a whole in achieving a successful 2025 election outcome, and express a desire to forge cooperation to attain mutual goals.”

The parties commit to cooperate and support one another during the campaign period as stipulated in the agreement, including reaching a consensus on campaign strategies and key issues, in addition to putting group policies into action.

If a dispute arises, it will be settled within the group unless one of the parties formally and willingly agrees to leave, it also said.

The convention also adopted several resolutions, solidifying Governor Garcia and Congressman Garcia’s position as the party president and secretary general, including the power to enter into coalitions and alliances to ensure the party’s victory in the 2025 synchronized national and local elections.

The filing of COCs before the Commission on Elections will start on Tuesday, Oct. 1 until 8.