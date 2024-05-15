4 minors in Dalaguete school theft nabbed

FOUR minor suspects, who allegedly broke into a public elementary school in Dalaguete town, were apprehended on Tuesday afternoon, May 14, 2024, a few hours after the alleged theft.

The minors are accused of stealing 15 tablet computers worth P50,000, three laptops worth P30,000, and assorted groceries valued at P3,000.

A barangay tanod, who was patrolling the area around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, recognized the suspects, who are both locals and students. The tanod reported seeing the minors within the school grounds and upon inspection, found that the wooden braces of the comfort room next to the principal’s office had been destroyed.

Investigators suspect that the minors gained entry to the room where the digital gadgets were stored and the school canteen, where the groceries had been kept.

Major Kenneth Paul Alborta, the Dalaguete police chief, handed over the minor offenders to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The police recovered the 15 computer tablets, nine of which were hidden in the bushes near the school, as well as a laptop." (DVG, TPT)