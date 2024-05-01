Four Seasons Immigration inaugurates its first study tour program

Former President Barack Obama once said, “Simple exchanges can break walls down between us, for when people come together and speak to one another and share a common experience, then their common humanity is revealed.” A big part of learning stems from having experiences that transcend the four walls of the classroom, ensuring students not only gain theoretical perspective but also real-life lessons.

A group of senior high school students is embarking on an incredible journey with the help of Four Seasons Immigration & Study Services’ Canadian study program. The company formally announced its first Canadian study group of senior high school students from the Ateneo de Cebu during a press conference on April 17, 2024, at the Ateneo de Cebu Campus, Mandaue City.

In partnership with Niagara College from Welland, Ontario Canada, this study group will be on a 14-day immersive program in which senior high school students, ranging from 14 to 18 years old, are given the opportunity to immerse themselves in Canadian education, culture and environment.

From April 23 to May 7, 2024, 22 students from Ateneo de Cebu will embark on this incredible journey wherein the group will participate in a mix of morning lectures and workshops, followed by afternoon tours and top Canadian university visits such as the University of Toronto, Brock University and Toronto Metropolitan University of Waterloo. Amid these tours, the students will also get the chance to interact with Canadian students as well as the Filipino-Canadian community.

Heijie Suralta, Ateneo de Cebu’s director of the Culture, Arts and International Relations Office, shared that this program enables its students to integrate a broader perspective into their own experiences through the global exposure that they will acquire from this study tour.

He shared, “The first International College and Career Exposure (iC2E) aims to provide opportunities for students to integrate concepts, principles, skills and values developed from the Senior High School core into specialized subjects, along with a GLOCAL perspective wherein a global paradigm will be applied in a local context.”

Four Seasons Immigration & Study Services has persevered in offering students not only a program that allows them to learn beyond the confines of their own classroom but also assistance in following and fulfilling all immigration-related requirements. This program was initiated by the local immigration company, Wise Immigration and Study Services, in collaboration with Ateneo de Cebu and Niagara College Canada to bring this program to life.

Leah Fe Balucan-Ybañez, chief executive officer of Four Seasons Immigration & Study Services, shared: “This program is a fantastic opportunity for Filipino students to test the waters of a first-world education system. We are thrilled to partner with Ateneo de Cebu and offer its students this unique experience.”

Four Seasons Immigration & Study Services is dedicated to providing exceptional service in Canadian immigration and international education. Its commitment to professional ethics and quality of service ensures a positive impact on its clients’ lives.

