PEDESTRIANS who cross roads outside designated areas could face a fourfold increase in fines as the Cebu City Government considers tougher enforcement of traffic regulations alongside improvements to pedestrian facilities.

The proposed adjustment would raise the existing P50 jaywalking penalty to P200, with city officials arguing that stricter sanctions could encourage pedestrians to observe designated crossing areas and help prevent disruptions to traffic flow.

However, Mayor Nestor Archival said Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, that the proposal must be considered alongside the City’s responsibility to provide accessible and safe facilities for pedestrians.

He said the administration is looking at adding pedestrian crossings in areas where foot traffic is heavy, recognizing that enforcement alone may not address the risks faced by people who need to cross busy roads.

One area being considered is the vicinity of Gaisano Country Mall in Banilad, where the City plans to install a traffic light and additional pedestrian crossings.

Archival also pointed to the existing R. Magsaysay Bridge as an alternative crossing facility in the area.

The mayor said the City continues to strengthen the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) Discipline Zone, where pedestrian lanes have been repainted to encourage people to use designated crossing points.

The need for stronger pedestrian discipline has also figured in the Cebu City Transportation Office’s (CCTO) enforcement operations.

The office recorded about 4,000 jaywalking incidents along the Ban-Tal corridor alone.

CCTO operations head Jong Alcover attributed the figure to intensified enforcement in the area.

Authorities have raised concerns that pedestrians crossing at unauthorized points can interfere with the movement of vehicles, particularly along busy roads, while also placing themselves at risk of being hit by motorists.

Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the City Council’s committee on transportation, said the existing P50 penalty may have lost its deterrent effect, making an increase worth considering.

But he said the proposed adjustment should not automatically apply to all pedestrians caught crossing outside designated areas.

Pepito wants the proposed measure to recognize situations in which pedestrians have no accessible crossing facilities nearby, saying they should not be penalized when the government has failed to provide them with a reasonable and safe alternative.

He said he would push for a provision addressing these circumstances if the proposal reaches his committee.

The councilor also wants a clear distinction between pedestrians who intentionally ignore available facilities, such as pedestrian lanes and skywalks, and those who cross elsewhere because no practical alternative is available.

The CCTO has added pedestrian lanes in parts of Talamban as part of efforts to improve crossing access and encourage compliance with traffic rules.

For Archival, improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and public information should accompany any move to impose heavier penalties.

The City has also begun implementing traffic adjustments along Road 15 near Aboitiz, leading toward Cebu IT Park, as part of its continuing efforts to improve traffic movement in the area.

Despite the proposed increase, pedestrians will continue to pay the existing P50 fine for jaywalking for now.

Pepito said no proposed ordinance or legislative measure seeking to increase the penalty has been referred to his committee.

He described the P200 adjustment as an initial proposal that still needs discussion, particularly on the appropriate amount and the conditions under which pedestrians may be penalized.

The councilor also raised the possibility of allowing community service as an alternative to paying the fine.

He said a monetary-only penalty could be burdensome for some residents, although he acknowledged that violations should carry consequences to discourage unsafe road behavior.

Pepito said he would study the proposal and discuss possible alternatives with Archival should the measure proceed to the legislative stage.

Any adjustment to the existing penalty would still require the passage and approval of an appropriate ordinance before the city could enforce it.

Until then, the current P50 fine remains in effect. / CAV