FPJ’s first leading lady dies at 92

Movie icon Rosita Noble passed away at the age of 92 on September 8, 2026, in California, USA.

PR specialist and entertainment writer Renz Spangler announced the news in a Facebook post.

The German-Filipino actress from Pampanga was one of the most popular leading ladies of the 1950s and Fernando Poe Jr.’s first leading lady in the 1955 film “Anak ni Palaris.”

Rosita began her acting career at the age of 17 in 1951 with “Sta. Cristina,” produced by Premiere Productions, her home studio. However, the actress’s film career lasted only about a decade. She married Antonio Basmayor Tani, with whom she had four children. They migrated to the United States in 1984.

Among her films were “Tagailog” (1951), “Sisa” (1951), “Kalbaryo ni Hesus” (1952), “Malolos” (1952), “Sa Hirap at Ginhawa” (1952), “Pagsikat ng Araw” (1953), “Sa Kamay ng Tadhana” (1953) and “Kapitan Berong” (1953).

In 1954, Rosita also starred in “Is My Guy,” “Sa Kabila ng Bukas,” “Agua Bendita,” “3 Sisters,” “Sex Gang” and “Si Og sa Army.” In 1955, she appeared in “Torpe,” earning a Best Actress nomination at the 1956 FAMAS Awards. / TRC S