Francine Diaz explains viral kiss with Seth Fedelin

ACTRESS Francine Diaz addressed the viral moment when she kissed on-screen partner Seth Fedelin during their appearance at Bench Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026.

In circulating clips, Diaz was seen holding Fedelin’s face before leaning in, appearing to catch him by surprise.

Speaking at a media conference for their film “She Who Must Not Be Named,” Diaz said the moment was spontaneous and meant to ease Fedelin’s nerves backstage.

She explained that both of them were anxious about their runway segment and had been discussing what to do.

“It was also my way of telling him, ‘You look good, you’re doing great,’” she said.

The two have yet to confirm the real status of their relationship. Their film opened in cinemas on April 29, 2026. / TRC S