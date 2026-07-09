Francine Diaz performs at public school in Tacloban

Two weeks after the tragic school shooting, Kapamilya actress and singer Francine Diaz brought entertainment and encouragement to students of San Jose National High School in Tacloban City as they resumed face-to-face classes on Monday.

The event was supported by the Department of Education (DepEd) Tacloban City Schools Division as part of its efforts to promote the emotional recovery of students and school personnel, who were delighted by Francine’s visit.

In a Facebook post, DepEd Tacloban City said:

“While the scars of June 22 will remain part of the school’s history, the reopening on July 6 affirmed that healing is possible when an entire community stands together. With renewed faith, strengthened safeguards, and a shared commitment to protect every child, San Jose National High School begins a new chapter — one defined not by tragedy, but by courage, compassion and hope.” / TRC