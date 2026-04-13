Frankie Pangilinan sparks dating rumors

Frankie Pangilinan sparked dating rumors after posting a photo with a man whose hand was seen resting on her leg while they were at the beach.

The post, captioned “cheese!,” did not identify the man, leaving netizens speculating about his identity. Some suggested he might simply be a friend.

One commenter wrote, “Woohoo!!!! Finally a pic hehe! Love you Kaks!?”

On Valentine’s Day, Pangilinan also shared a photo on Instagram with a man who appeared to be about to kiss her.

Frankie, 25, is the eldest daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan. / TRC