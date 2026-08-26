FranSeth reunites in ‘A Cake to Remember’

THE FranSeth tandem of Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin returns to give fans another romantic story with the new vertical romance series “A Cake to Remember,” premiering August 28, 2026, Friday, on iWant.

“A Cake to Remember” is the latest Kapamilya project of FranSeth following their 2025 series Sins of the Father.

Directed by Emerald Silvestre, the short series follows Mandy (Francine), a pastry chef who accepts a large wedding cake order to save her struggling bakery.

However, Mandy is shocked to discover that the groom is her former fiancé, Landon (Seth), who left her at the altar.

Unknown to Mandy, Landon was involved in an accident moments before their wedding and suffered amnesia.

Determined to bring back Landon’s memories, Mandy tries to make him remember their past by letting him taste the cake they once shared.

Part 1 of “A Cake to Remember” premieres Aug. 28, while Part 2 will be released on Sept. 4, Friday. The first five episodes will also be available for free on iWant and ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook, TikTok and YouTube pages. / TRC