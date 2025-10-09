Frasco backs Martinez, criticizes Province for ‘failure of leadership’

FIFTH District Representative Duke Frasco expressed support for Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III following the latter’s privilege speech criticizing the Cebu Provincial Government’s response to the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

In a statement, Frasco said he stands with Martinez, the people of Bogo City, and all Cebuanos affected by the quake, commending the board member for “speaking the truth” about what he described as a “failure of leadership.”

Frasco also denounced what he claimed were online attacks and “bullying” directed at Martinez after his remarks at the Provincial Board session, adding that such actions aim to “intimidate and silence” critics of the provincial leadership.

The lawmaker said he remains firm in his position, emphasizing that “the truth should never bend to bullying nor be concealed at the cost of more people suffering.”

On Monday, October 6, during the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session, Martinez, representing the Fourth District, criticized the lack of communication between the Provincial Government and local government units (LGUs).

Martinez questioned the Capitol’s actions and plans nearly a week after the magnitude 6.9 quake.

“Where is the Provincial Government? What is happening? What actions are being taken? Wala pa ba’y formal reporting from our people on the ground aside from the posts on social media? What is the plan moving forward? Have we coordinated with the LGUs? And if not, why?” Martinez said in the session. (CDF)