Frasco blasts Baricuatro over Liloan aid

RESIDENTS in the northern town of Liloan, Cebu are voicing urgent concerns over health hazards due to uncollected typhoon debris and animal remains, even as the town’s representative publicly criticized the Provincial Government for failing to send heavy equipment for the cleanup.

Residents of Villa Azalea, Barangay Cotcot and other communities are calling on authorities to expedite clearing operations five days after typhoon Tino struck on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. In a post on the Cebu People’s Action Center Facebook page Saturday, Nov. 8, one resident cited an “unbearable” stench from animal remains and mud, expressing fear that health hazards would be their “next concern” after surviving the flooding.

“If we’ve managed to survive what we’ve gone through so far, our next concern is our health because the stench has become unbearable,” the resident said.

Other residents complained that the Municipality’s equipment and manpower were insufficient, forcing residents to clear the debris themselves and causing some heavily affected communities to be overlooked.

Town refutes delays, cites dead animals

The Municipality of Liloan responded to the circulating posts Saturday, acknowledging reports of a “foul odor” in Villa Azalea and Villa Lara. The town’s statement said the matter had been addressed and noted that clearing operations in both subdivisions uncovered dead animals.

However, by Sunday, Nov. 9, SunStar Cebu had not received a response from the Municipality of Liloan regarding the status of ongoing clearing operations.

Frasco slams governor over lack of aid

The mounting cleanup frustration was amplified Sunday as 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco urged Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to “set aside politics” and provide immediate, tangible assistance to Liloan.

In a public statement, Frasco specifically called on Baricuatro to send heavy equipment — including “excavators, payloaders, bulldozers and backhoes” — to Liloan, claiming the Provincial Government had not sent “a single piece of heavy equipment or any clearing assistance” since Wednesday, Nov. 5.

“Gov, we don’t need your cameras or your social media teams’ attacks. What we need are your excavators... We need your help. Asa na man mo [Where are you]?” Frasco said, stressing that political differences should not impede disaster response.

Context: travel requests and officials’ presence

The political exchange follows reports that several mayors from Cebu’s 5th District had requested Foreign Travel Authority for personal reasons from the governor’s office just days before typhoon Tino made landfall. Restituto Arnaiz, legal counsel to the governor’s office, confirmed the requests were filed during the first week of November.

Meanwhile, Frasco also posted photos on his own Facebook page on Thursday, Nov. 6, two days after the typhoon struck Cebu. / DPC / CDF