Frasco confirms Philippine’s commitment to UN Gastronomic Educational Center proposal

The press conference concluded with a strong sense of optimism and collaboration among participants. Secretary-General Pololikashvili expressed confidence in the forum's outcomes and its potential to shape the future of gastronomy tourism in the Asia Pacific region. Participants agreed that the event marks a pivotal moment in strengthening international cooperation and promoting cultural exchange through gastronomy.

As the forum progresses, stakeholders anticipate further discussions and initiatives aimed at harnessing the full potential of gastronomy tourism to foster sustainable development and cultural appreciation across borders.