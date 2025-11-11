Frasco denies blocking of aid trucks, says all help ‘welcome’ in Liloan

LILOAN Mayor Aljew Frasco denied allegations circulating on social media that the local government blocked trucks carrying relief goods from the Cebu Provincial Government in Azalea Subdivision, Barangay Cotcot.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, November 10, 2025, Frasco said no such directive was ever issued by his office.

“Dili kini tinuod. Ako isip mayor walay gisugo nga pababagan o pangayoan og permit ang Province of Cebu o kinsa man nga grupo aron makasulod sa mga typhoon-affected areas,” he said.