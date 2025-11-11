Frasco denies blocking of aid trucks, says all help ‘welcome’ in Liloan

LILOAN Mayor Aljew Frasco denied allegations circulating on social media that the local government blocked trucks carrying relief goods from the Cebu Provincial Government in Azalea Subdivision, Barangay Cotcot.
In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, November 10, 2025, Frasco said no such directive was ever issued by his office.
“Dili kini tinuod. Ako isip mayor walay gisugo nga pababagan o pangayoan og permit ang Province of Cebu o kinsa man nga grupo aron makasulod sa mga typhoon-affected areas,” he said.
Frasco clarified that the Municipal Government has been coordinating with the Province and has already received medical supplies from the Capitol.
“Kagahapon, November 9, ako mismo nagdawat diri sa Mayor’s Office sa mga tambal gikan sa Province nga gidala ni Marielle of the Office of the Governor. Kaganina, November 10, naghatod na pud sila og laing tambal nga gidawat gihapon sa Office of the Mayor,” he said.
The mayor reiterated that all assistance is welcome in Liloan and urged the public to report anyone who may have prevented aid from entering affected areas.
“Usbon ko, wala ko nagsugo ug walay instruction gikan nako o sa Liloan LGU nga dili pasudlon ang Province of Cebu trucks. Welcome ang tanan, kay nanawagan pa man gani ta sa publiko nga nagkinahanglan ta og tabang,” Frasco said.
He added that his office will investigate any report of individuals obstructing relief operations. (CDF)