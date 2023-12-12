Frasco files bill to establish Sogod International Airport

A PROPOSAL for the establishment of a new international airport in the northern part of Cebu is currently being pushed in Congress to spur economic activity and decongest air traffic in the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, the country’s second busiest airport.

Cebu Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco filed House Bill 9665, which seeks to establish Sogod Cebu International Airport in Sogod, Cebu.

Frasco filed the bill on Dec. 4, 2023. It is currently pending deliberation at the Committee on Transportation.

In his Facebook post, the Deputy Speaker said the establishment of a new airport will “help decongest air traffic in the existing airport and will also serve as the main gateway in the northern part of Cebu, bringing more access and connectivity across cities and other countries.”

He added this would also result in creating more jobs for his constituents, enhancing the tourism industry, attracting more foreign investors, opening local business to the global market, and generating income and tax revenues, among others.

According to Frasco, the Department of Transportation will facilitate the construction of the new airport that will accommodate both domestic and international flights. It will have a modern facility and sophisticated management system.

“With the administration’s prioritization to boost the government’s spending on infrastructure, the proposed Sogod Cebu International Airport will not only uplift the lives of the Sogoranons but will also bring a significant economic impact to the Province of Cebu and the rest of the country,” Frasco said in his explanatory note.

Frasco has yet to present to the public the time frame for the completion and the cost of the project.

Sought for comment, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) general manager Julius Neri Jr. told SunStar Cebu that he supports the initiative of Frasco.

In a Viber message on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, Neri clarified though that MCIA is not yet congested in terms of air traffic compared to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Neri emphasized that the congressman’s initiative demonstrates forward-thinking, aiming to prevent future congestion at the MCIA.

“And with airports being one of the keys to economic development, I support any initiative to add airports to Cebu,” Neri said.

As of October 2023, MCIA had 15 foreign and five Philippine-based airline partners, and it now connects to 27 domestic destinations and 12 international destinations.

It saw an increase in passengers to 789,159 passengers from 493,962 passengers in October 2022. Of the total, 571,920 were domestic passengers, up by 135 percent; and 217,239 were international passengers, up 306 percent.

Air traffic movements also grew by 151 percent. (with KOC)