Frasco gives P100K in fuel aid outside his district amid 2028 buzz

CEBU Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco distributed P100,000 worth of fuel to public transport drivers in Ronda, southwestern Cebu, on Friday, Oct. 16, amid rising gasoline prices.

Frasco’s name surfaced along with Vice Gov. Glenn Soco, Tabogon Mayor Siegfred Duterte and Ako Bisaya Party-list Rep. Sonny Lagon as possible contenders for the One Cebu Party’s gubernatorial bet for the 2028 elections. Their names came out during former Third District congressman Pablo John Garcia’s interview with vlogger Jason Monteclar last August. Garcia himself is considering to run again for governor, after a 2013 defeat.

As for the assistance, it covers habalhabal (motorcycle-for-hire), tricycle and multicab drivers in Barangay Poblacion. Each eligible driver can receive a full tank of gasoline or up to P500 worth of fuel.

Personal money

Frasco said the assistance would be funded from his personal money, with no government funds used.

SunStar Cebu asked Frasco via text message whether he owns the gasoline station where the distribution took place and, if not, why he chose the station for the giveaway. He had yet to respond as of press time.

The distribution followed a similar initiative on July 28, when Frasco gave away P100,000 worth of fuel to public transport drivers at a Petron station in Barangay Poblacion, Toledo City. Each eligible recipient was entitled to a full tank or up to P500 worth of gasoline.

Ronda is part of Cebu’s seventh congressional district, while Toledo City belongs to the third district.

The Fifth District is comprised of Danao City, mainland municipalities of Borbon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Liloan and Sogod, and Camotes Island towns of Pilar, Poro, San Francisco and Tudela. / CDF