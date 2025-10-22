Frasco hits Baricuatro: ‘Mindset limited by politics, not vision’

The congressman said the governor made the remark “without even studying the proposal.”

Frasco argued that having a secondary airport is standard in many major cities around the world, citing examples such as New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports, London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, and Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita.

“Even Manila has NAIA and Clark. So why not Cebu?” Frasco said.

The lawmaker warned that Cebu’s reliance on the Mactan-Cebu International Airport leaves the province vulnerable in times of crisis.

“If something were to happen to our airport in Mactan, whether due to a calamity or any other event that renders it inoperative, Cebu would be cut off from the rest of the country by air,” Frasco said.

“It would be catastrophic for Cebu and would cripple our economy and risk millions of jobs,” he added.

Frasco urged Baricuatro to put aside political considerations and work together for the welfare of the province. (JJL)