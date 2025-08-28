Frasco refiles bill seeking DOH management of Danao hospital

FIFTH District Representative Duke Frasco is pushing for the passage of House Bill 3313, which would convert the Danao Provincial Hospital into a Department of Health-run facility.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Frasco said the proposal would rename the hospital to "Vicente Sotto of the North."

According to Frasco, the Provincial Government of Cebu would no longer need to fund the hospital's operations, or pay the salaries of its doctors and nurses.

The savings could be used to improve other provincial hospitals.

He specifically mentioned the infirmary in Sogod, which could be upgraded to a Level 1 hospital.

The congressman said that if the hospital transfers to the DOH, its status could be upgraded to Level 2 or Level 3, allowing it to hire more doctors and nurses and to acquire additional medicine.

Frasco has refiled the bill in the 20th Congress. The same measure was not passed in the 18th and 19th Congresses.

Frasco on August 11 appealed to Baricuatro and to the Provincial Board to support the House Bill 3313.

Baricuatro on August 13 brushed aside the proposed bill, saying the congressional measure is not necessary to upgrade the medical facility. (CDF)