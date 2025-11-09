Frasco urges Cebu guv to send aid, stop politicking amid 'Tino' aftermath

CEBU Fifth District Representative Duke Frasco urged Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro to set aside politics and provide immediate assistance to flood-hit areas in the province, particularly the town of Liloan, which has yet to receive help from the Capitol.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, November 9, 2025, Frasco called on Baricuatro to “stop politicking and start governing,” emphasizing that what residents need now are heavy equipment and on-the-ground support, not political attacks.

“This is the time for us Cebuanos to come together and help one another. Gov, we don’t need your cameras or your social media teams’ attacks. What we need are your excavators, payloaders, bulldozers, and backhoes to help us on the ground. We need your help. Asa naman mo?,” Frasco said.

The congressman said that since November 5, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), local government units, and the private sector have been conducting clearing operations and deploying resources, but the Cebu Provincial Government has not sent “a single piece of heavy equipment or any clearing assistance to Liloan.”

“Liloan urgently needs help. Despite our political differences, Liloan is still part of Cebu and the Liloanons are Cebuanos, too. Tabangi ang Liloan, Gov, ayaw daug-dauga tungod lang sa politika kay ang tawo ang mag-antos,” Frasco added. (CDF)