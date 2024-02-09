Fratman yields unlicensed firearm in Compostela raid

AUTHORITIES recovered a KG-9 sub-machine gun and 14 9mm pistol ammunition when they raided the house of a fraternity member in Purok Saging, Upper Guiwanon, Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town, northern Cebu early morning on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit led by Police Captain Nigel Sanoy was armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Allan Francisco Garciano against the suspect, Gleen Cobrado Gestopa, 40, a resident of the said place.

Sanoy said they applied for a search warrant after receiving complaints from the residents who claimed to have observed the suspect carrying an unlicensed firearm while out drinking with his fraternity brothers.

It was also discovered by the CIDG that Gestopa sold “paltik” or home-made firearms.

"Namaligya sad na sir og armas, kanang na recovered nga KG9 is gi-deal na niya sa atoang agent," according to Sanoy.

(He also sold guns, the KG9 that we recovered was dealt with our agent).

Sanoy said the operation was in line with their “Oplan Paglalansag Omega” campaign.

The suspect will face charge for violation of Republic Act 10591, also known as the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act." (With TPT)