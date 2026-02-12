Frayna reclaims title

MANILA – The Philippine Army’s Janelle Mae Frayna drew with Bernadette Galas after 15 moves of a Petroff Defense to rule the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship in Malolos, Bulacan, the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) announced Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Frayna, the country’s first and only woman grandmaster, finished the 15-round tournament with 11.5 points Wednesday night to reclaim the title she won in 2013, 2016, and 2021.

The Bicolana also earned a slot on the national team bound for the 46th World Chess Olympiad scheduled Sept. 15-28 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Woman International Master (WIM) Ruelle Canino, the 2023 champion, placed second with 10.5 points in the event supported by Malolos Mayor Christian Natividad and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The 18-year-old from Cagayan de Oro settled for a draw with Marie Antoinette San Diego in 22 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Declined.

Canino, a silver medalist at the 2025 ASEAN Individual Championships, earned another trip to the Olympiad. She debuted in the 2024 edition held in Budapest, Hungary, where the country clinched a Category B gold medal.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, who split the point with Queen Pamplona in 30 moves of a Center-Counter game, and Galas both registered 10 points, but Fronda had a better tiebreak score to secure third place and qualify for the Olympiad.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines will nominate the two additional players who will complete the team. / PNA