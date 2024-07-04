Free entry at 2024 Palarong Pambansa, but seats limited

SPECTATORS are free to watch and enter the various games and event venues in the upcoming 2024 Palarong Pambansa next week.

John Pages, commissioner of the Cebu City Sports Commission, told SunStar Cebu on July 4, 2024, that no fees will be collected from the spectators and general public who want to watch the games.

However, he stressed that seats are limited and will depend on the capacity of each venue.

“It will be all for free,” Pages said.

The Cebu City Government has partnered with various other local government units (LGUs), schools and academic institutions, and the private sector to spread out the events and games, even outside the city, and make the viewing free of charge.

Events and games are held at Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), South Road Properties Grounds, Metro Sports Complex, Filinvest City di Mare, University of San Carlos - Main and North campus, Cebu Eastern College Gym, Il Corso Mall of Cebu, Cebu Coliseum, University of the Philippines - Cebu campus, GMall of Cebu, Don Bosco Technical College, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo, Dynamic Herb - SRP, University of Visayas-Main campus, Cebu Institute of Technology-University, University of Southern Philippines Foundation, and University of Cebu-METC.

Some games and events are also to be held at SM Seaside Cebu and Lot 11, Cebu Technological University, Alta Vista Tennis Club-Pardo, Citi Green Tennis Resort, Villa Aurora Tennis Club, Asmara Tennis Club, University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak campus, and Bright Academy.

The LGUs of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue will also host games and events at the Mandaue Sports Complex and Hoops Dome.

“We have combined the malls, dili lang school (not only school), so it’s a mix gyud,” Pages said.

Pages said that the full list of the games, events, and their respective venues and times can be seen on the official social media platform of the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Spectators, aside from fans, are mostly composed of family, relatives, and friends of the participating delegates from various regions that will flock to the venues, Pages said.

The actual games for the 2024 Palaro will last for five days, officially starting on July 11 and ending on July 15, he added.

Moreover, all games and events will be streamed live via the official online platform of the Palaro organizers, Pages said. This will allow spectators anywhere in the nation and outside of the country to watch the games and events online.

“Kita (Us), in the comfort of our cellphone and laptop, if you want to see a baseball game, for example, just click the link and you can see it live,” Pages.

Cebu City is expecting around 12,000 delegates, composed of athletes, coaches, and support staff, to join the event.

VIPs

Pages said that organizers are expecting top officials from the national government, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, the outgoing Education Secretary, to grace the opening ceremony to be held at the CCSC.

Duterte has already confirmed her attendance at the opening ceremony, as she will remain the Department of Education (DepEd) secretary until July 19.

With the upcoming 2025 midterm election, Pages said that the organizers have limited the program to speeches by relevant officials during the opening ceremony.

He said Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia would lead the opening ceremony.

Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who spearheaded the successful hosting rights of the 2024 Palaro, will also grace the event, Pages added.

Moreover, Pages said that the security of the weeklong event, particularly at the opening ceremony, has been put in place with the city government closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other uniformed personnel.

On Thursday, July 4, Pages said delegates from 17 participating regions had started arriving in Cebu City, and security personnel had already been deployed to various billeting stations in the city.

Thirty years ago, the Cebu City Government hosted the Palaro in 1994.

Closure and Rerouting

Motorists and commuters were advised to prepare for the upcoming road closure and rerouting along the parade route of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

On Wednesday, July 3, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced the road closure on Osmeña Boulevard (from the corner of J. Llorente St. up to P. del Rosario St.), B. Rodriguez St. (from the corner of V. Rama Ave.), and the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Pages said that the parade would start along the B. Rodriguez St. corner Fuente Osmeña roundabout going to the CCSC.