Free funeral assistance extended to typhoon Tino victims in Cebu

WITH the death toll rising to 188, according to the Office of the Civil Defense on Friday morning, Nov. 7, 2025 (135 of which are from Cebu Province), St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels is offering free funeral services to the victims of typhoon Tino in Cebu to ease the burden of grieving families and provide support during this difficult time.

“St. Peter Life Plan and Chapels joins all Cebuanos in prayer and unity,” the company said in its official statement. “As we face the challenges brought by both the earthquake and typhoon Tino, we remain committed to serving our communities with compassion, dignity and care. Magkauban ta sa pagbangon.”

Families in need of assistance may contact St. Peter Chapels through its Customer Support at (02) 8371-9999, (02) 7946-9999 or 0919-056-9999, or visit any of its chapels in Cebu City:

St. Peter Chapels Cebu City – Imus

New Imus St., Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City

(032) 268-5601, (032) 268-4560, (032) 514-2732, 0997-204-4614, 0999-351-9528

St. Peter Chapels Cebu – Burgos

P. Burgos St., Cebu City

(032) 348-0739, 0968-596-7963

St. Peter Chapels – Talisay

Fidel Bas St., Upper Mohon, Talisay City, Cebu

(032) 268-9480, 0969-139-6504, 0915-192-0717, 0948-237-8967