Cebu

Free haircut for children, adults in Cebu City, Lapu

Free haircut for children, adults in Cebu City, Lapu
SunStar Local News GPX

TABISUTA Training Center Inc., a subscription-based learning platform for Japanese English learners, is partnering with Rinoa-Luve Hearts and Be Cebu Salon, a Japanese-owned salon with an all-Japanese professional staff, to host a free haircut activity at 1 p.m on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The program aims to provide complimentary haircuts to children at SOS Village in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City and residents living near a dumpsite in Lapu-Lapu City.

The organizers said their initiative goes beyond just improving physical appearance; it seeks to boost the self-esteem and confidence of these children and residents, making a positive impact on their lives.

Skilled stylists from Rinoa Salon will volunteer their time and expertise to ensure the program’s success.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph