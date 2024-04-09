Free haircut for children, adults in Cebu City, Lapu

TABISUTA Training Center Inc., a subscription-based learning platform for Japanese English learners, is partnering with Rinoa-Luve Hearts and Be Cebu Salon, a Japanese-owned salon with an all-Japanese professional staff, to host a free haircut activity at 1 p.m on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The program aims to provide complimentary haircuts to children at SOS Village in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City and residents living near a dumpsite in Lapu-Lapu City.

The organizers said their initiative goes beyond just improving physical appearance; it seeks to boost the self-esteem and confidence of these children and residents, making a positive impact on their lives.

Skilled stylists from Rinoa Salon will volunteer their time and expertise to ensure the program’s success.