Free ‘Love Bus’ rides launched in Cebu

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) launched a “Libreng Sakay” program using the Love Bus in Cebu City on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

The new route will run daily between Anjo World in Talisay City and SM Seaside City Cebu, passing through the South Road Properties (SRP).

The service will operate during peak hours, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Eleven Love Bus units were deployed for the program. The route was chosen based on the high volume of commuters in the area.

Regular fare for the route is between P30 and P60.

“For Cebu, I think we are looking at P125 million a year … If you think about it, it’s worth it because it’s a direct benefit for the passengers,” said DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon.

Dizon also spoke about the expansion of the program across the country.

“In the past, the Love Bus was only in Metro Manila, but the President said we must do it for the entire country,” Dizon said.

“I think it’s very important and symbolic that we are launching in the Visayas and Mindanao because the President wants to send the message that while the original Love Bus concept was just for Metro Manila, he wants this in major cities all over the country,” he added.

He thanked the Department of Budget and Management for funding the program for the remainder of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ term.

The launch was attended by Dizon, Department of Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Frasco also expressed gratitude for the swift delivery of the President ‘s promise during his state of the nation address.

“This will greatly help our tourism here in Cebu because the Love Bus system means that our tourists now have a free means to go around our various destinations,” Frasco said in Cebuano.

The original Love Bus program was first launched in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Dizon clarified the issue regarding the first roll out of the Libreng Sakay initiative for the Urgello, Cebu City–Parkmall, Mandaue City route, where some modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) selected for the program have stopped picking up passengers.

He said there might be a delay in paying the transport operators but payments have been made.

“I think the main issue there was payments to the operators were delayed, but now that has been rectified already and payments have already been made,” Dizon said. / CDF