Free meals, water for Cebu commuters

CEBU Province will distribute 1,500 packed meals and 8,000 bottles of mineral water to passengers at the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals from Friday, Oct. 30, to Sunday, Nov. 1, as it prepares for the surge of travelers during Kalag-Kalag.

Dennis Pastor, head of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), told reporters on Thursday, Oct. 29, that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered mobile kitchens deployed to serve free rice meals to waiting passengers.

One mobile kitchen will operate at each terminal, serving lunch and dinner while supplies last. The 8,000 bottles of water will be split evenly, with 4,000 for each terminal.

“We are not there to feed everybody, just those who are waiting,” Pastor said, noting that the meals are meant for passengers who need assistance during their wait.

More seats, tighter security

The province set up eight large tents outside the two terminals as extra waiting areas. It also added 200 chairs at the North terminal and 400 at the South terminal.

Blue Guards, Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel and Civil Security Unit members were deployed to maintain order.

Under Oplan Harabas, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 7, the Land Transportation Office and the PNP conducted drug tests on drivers, conductors and terminal workers.

The North terminal now has extra free portable toilets, while the South terminal has expanded access to its comfort rooms. Both terminals have 22 more tables for help desks, mobile clinics and PhilHealth services. Generators with standby fuel, public address systems and closed-circuit television cameras are also ready.

Free rides and health services

Senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and parents traveling with small children can avail of free rides. The scheduled trips are:

North terminal: two on Oct. 29, three on Oct. 30 and four on Oct. 31

South terminal: two on Oct. 29, six on Oct. 30 and seven on Oct. 31

Mobile clinics, each staffed by six personnel, will operate at both terminals from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. PhilHealth booths will help eligible beneficiaries register for the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program.

Help desks run by the Provincial Health Office, PhilHealth and other partner agencies will provide information and assistance. Globe and PLDT will offer free phone charging, calls and Wi-Fi at their stations.

Passengers are advised to plan their trips ahead and travel during less congested hours to avoid long queues and delays. / CDF