Free medical checkups, medicines for Nagahanons on May 15

THE Naga City Government has announced that there will be free consultations and medicines for patients, including those with mental health problem, at the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health (VMCH) on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The city government now offers more services to its constituents, including mental health care, in addition to medical treatment.

The free consultation will take place on the third Wednesday of each month.

Patients must bring a valid ID or voter’s certificate in order to avail of free medication.

They can also get in touch with VMCH through its social media page for further inquiries. (ANV, TPT)