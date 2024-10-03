Free medical services, aid benefits elderly Cebuanos

FROM free medical consultations to the distribution of free medicines and vitamins, hundreds of elderly Cebuanos have already benefited from the week-long celebration of “Elderly Filipino Week,” since its kickoff on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

In Cebu City, around 20 elders received free medical services on Thursday, Oct. 3. The celebration, which was held at the Capitol compound, marked the second time the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) has celebrated the National Elderly Filipino Week in Cebu.

The celebration, scheduled from Oct. 1-7, follows the annual tradition established by law to honor senior citizens nationwide during the first week of October.

The NCSC, which operates under the Office of the President, is mandated to ensure the effective implementation of laws, policies, and programs for senior citizens, conduct related studies, and provide policy recommendations to Congress and the President.

Mary Jean Loreche, the NCSC officer-in-charge for Cluster 4 (composed of regions 6, 7, and Negros Island Region), said the celebration is a show of respect and dignity to the elderly in the country.

“Aging is not the end; it is a new beginning. It is a time to embrace our contributions and inspire the next generation to continue what we have started. Together, as one community, let us celebrate the strength, wisdom and heart of every senior citizen,” she said.

The Elderly Filipino Week celebration is anchored on Proclamation No. 470, s. 1994, issued by former President Fidel Ramos, which declared every first week of October as ‘Linggo ng Katandaang Filipino’ to give importance to elderly Filipinos in nation-building.

Edna Gabukan and Grace Estalani, both from Barangay Kalunasan, told SunStar Cebu that coming to the event was worth it.

“Daghan, daghan jud, sulit kaayo among lakaw (We availed so many services, and coming here was so worth it),” said Edna Gabukan, 63, who asked for consultation on her diabetes and hypertension.

Different agencies and groups from government and non-government organizations collaborated to give free medical services to the elderly.

“Ang akong experience, okay ra jud kaayo ug thankful pud mi nga naa diay mga ingon ani nga mga mission. Satisfied g’yud ko sa inyong serbisyo ug I hope naa pay laing mo sunod unya willing rasab mi nga muari (My experience was really great, and we’re so grateful that there are missions like this. I’m really satisfied with their services and I hope there will be more in the future, and we’re willing to come back),” said Grace Estalani, 60, who availed the free eye check-up and had her old glasses replaced.

Both Gabukan and Estlani took home free medical consultations, PhilHealth membership, and medicines for maintenance and vitamins.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas extended free medical check-ups, laboratories, and free medicines.

While private medical organizations offered free eye check-ups and glasses.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) also offered free on-site membership.

The Department of Justice and the Commission of Human Rights were also present to give free services. / CDF